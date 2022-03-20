3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $379,000

Why rent when you can own a fantastic home? This priced to sell 2015 build, open concept home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tall vaulted ceilings, a lovely kitchen with a bar area open to the living room, and a slider to a large patio. The primary bedroom has an en-suite that is wonderful, including a double sink vanity and 2 walk-in closets! Large, fully fenced backyard with raised garden beds and a concrete area poured for a shed. Come see it quickly as it won?t last at this price!