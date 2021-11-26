 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $374,500

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $374,500

Beautiful Hayden home in a nice neighborhood. Open floor plan, kitchen has ample amount of cabinet space as well as counter space. Appliances included. Spacious main bedroom with dual closets. Other two bedrooms are a great size with nice size closet space. Yard is partially fenced. Backyard fence beds up to a small creek.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News