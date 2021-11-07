 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $349,900

Charming home in the heart of Independence. Home features a very large master suite with 10' x 10' adjoining sitting room. Adjoining room could be suitable as a possible 4th bedroom. RV parking with double gate on one side, and gravel pad onother side of home with 30 amp power. Home has had extensive upgrades and has been very well maintained! Come see it before its gone! OPEN HOUSE 11/7 2-4PM

