Single level, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, perfect for a starter home or investment property. Updated countertops. Great neighborhood close to downtown Independence. Beautiful Backyard. Fully sustainable garden beds, roof and gutters replaced in 2016, Wifi thermostat, very quiet safe neighborhood. Pergola, washer and dryer included in sale.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $335,000
