The interior of the home is really quite lovely. Super move in ready! NEW from year 2018; Flooring throughout, Heat pump, Dishwasher, Water heater & Roof. Vaulted ceilings. All kitchen appliances included plus kitchen island too. Other recent kitchen upgrades. Smart home features. Larger corner lot w/paver patio & firepit. Raised garden beds. Side street access to lot. This is something you've got to come to see!Open house Sunday 11/7/21 @ 12-3pm
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people were inside a residence during a drive-by shooting that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to an Albany Police…
An Albany man has been sentenced to almost 17 years in prison for sex crimes committed against a minor.
Linn County voters gave the thumbs up to the four-year law enforcement levy, which passed the fall ballot with about 62% of the vote, unoffici…
A Scio motorcyclist and his passenger, a Salem woman, were killed in a crash in Marion County on Saturday.
Valerie Lake was hunting mushrooms with her husband. When they became separated, she realized he had the water bottles.
High winds are expected to hit Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other nearby areas — as well as much of the state — on Thursday, Nov. 4.
A fire at a downtown Lebanon shopping center on Saturday night, Nov. 6, caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage, though it was quickly bro…
No one was injured. It may have been the most Oregon of incidents.
Meanwhile, pediatric doses of the coronavirus vaccine were approved, and local clinics are planned.
Julie Green — artist, teacher, human, friend — spent their life honoring the lives of others through art.