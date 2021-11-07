 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $329,900

The interior of the home is really quite lovely. Super move in ready! NEW from year 2018; Flooring throughout, Heat pump, Dishwasher, Water heater & Roof. Vaulted ceilings. All kitchen appliances included plus kitchen island too. Other recent kitchen upgrades. Smart home features. Larger corner lot w/paver patio & firepit. Raised garden beds. Side street access to lot. This is something you've got to come to see!Open house Sunday 11/7/21 @ 12-3pm

