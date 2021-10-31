3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $300,000

Welcome to this adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home in the outskirts of Independence! This home provides plenty of opportunity to make it your own, with lots of character throughout. Near downtown Independence and Monmouth. Lots of room for parking vehicles or an RV. New roof in December of 2020. New flooring in the process of being completed throughout the house. Several fruit trees in the backyard including apples, cherries, and pears. .22 acre lot gives lots ofpotential for gardening or landscaping.