Don't miss this one! Newly built MF home in desirable, all-age Hazel Glen Court Community. This beautiful home sits at the back of the property, against greenspace. Inviting, homey, modern ranch exterior complete w/covered porch. The interior has a modern contemporary appeal, open design w/2 bdrms, an office*, 2 full bths, 9' ceilings & lrg tall windows thru-out letting in loads of natural light. The kitchen features all new Frigidaire S/S appliances, lots of counterspace, spacious walk-in pantry & bar-top.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $263,000
