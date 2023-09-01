PRICE REDUCED! Welcome to this beautiful, newly built home with 3bds*, 2ba, laundry room, full walk-in pantry, large covered front porch, 9' ceilings, large windows allowing lots of natural light throughout; primary bath has walk-in shower & soaking tub w/beautiful view of natural greenspace at back of property; all new Frigidaire S/S appliances included; large shed w/loft; Must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $245,000
