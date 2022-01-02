 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $2,950,000

City of Independence "Enterprise Zone" development property. 43 acres Zoned IP - (Industrial Park), 41 acres zoned Airpark Development as well as 110 ac Exclusive Farm Use EFU farm ground. The City has expressed interest in considering various strategies to support various types of development. All utilities and plenty of power at the property. The 41 acres Airpark development ground has potential to change to Airpark Residential. (Zoning EFU, AD, IP, MIXED)

