Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Like New manufactured home in Ash Creek Park. This 3 bed, 2 bath 2021 home features upgraded flooring, cabinets, kitchen sink, ductless heat/cool system, shed and artificial turf backyard. Primary bedroom with walk in closet, private bath with full size shower. Guest bathroom offers full shower/tub combo. Freshly landscaped with covered back deck, patio pavers, artificial grass for easy maintenance and new 8 x 12 shed. Carport with 6x8 work shed. This is a must see!