3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $1,975,000

City of Independence "Enterprise Zone" development property. 43 acres Zoned IP - (Industrial Park), as well as 110 ac EFU farm ground. The City has expressed interest in considering ideas and strategies to support various types of development. All utilities and plenty of power at the property. Independence is a vibrant, dynamic, and livable city with a revitalized downtown, a very robust fiber-optic capacity, rail, a new City Hall, and many riverfront arts and cultural opportunities.