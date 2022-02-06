 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $396,900

Immaculate home on super sized lot that backs up to 40 acres of farm land. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and slider to patio in living room, some new flooring, pantry & small breakfast bar in kitchen, laminate floors in kitchen and dining room and peaceful views of pastureland. Plant shelf in vaulted master, nicely landscaped front yard in area of similar homes.

