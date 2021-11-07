 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $385,000

Great property and Immaculate Home! Laminate hickory floors, heat pump, Culligan water softener system, Tuscan stone laminate, stainless appliances, pantry in kitchen. Bathroom has marble & porcelain tile + jetted tub and separate shower. Fenced back yard, 18x57 patio w/gas outlet for outdoor grill, underground sprinklers and drip system, raised brick garden bed, 8x10 storage building and cherry trees. Home is wired for sound w/speakers in every room & patio. Garage is wired for 220 outlets.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News