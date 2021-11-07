3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $385,000

Great property and Immaculate Home! Laminate hickory floors, heat pump, Culligan water softener system, Tuscan stone laminate, stainless appliances, pantry in kitchen. Bathroom has marble & porcelain tile + jetted tub and separate shower. Fenced back yard, 18x57 patio w/gas outlet for outdoor grill, underground sprinklers and drip system, raised brick garden bed, 8x10 storage building and cherry trees. Home is wired for sound w/speakers in every room & patio. Garage is wired for 220 outlets.