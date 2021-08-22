Amazing opportunity to own this 1935 farm house and make it your own. This home is nestled with mature trees around it on over an acre right across from Halsey Memorial Park. Inside you will find, large rooms with hardwood floors, high ceilings with a great floor plan. upstairs are 2 bedrooms, and a large storage area (or nook). Lots of room to spread outside, train tracks behind house run a route about once a week.
3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Benton County is going the governor one step further.
- Updated
SHEDD — A woman escaped a structure fire that destroyed her Shedd home on Highway 99E early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of the roof of a business.
- Updated
A Lebanon man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother.
- Updated
UPDATE: 9:19 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man Wednesday morning following a standoff that started with him firing shots at deputies…
Wonderful, well kept home in a quiet setting yet close to shopping, schools, golfing, parks, the hospital & more! This cozy home features …
- Updated
Two Idanha men were killed on Highway 22 after their car went over an embankment Monday afternoon.
- Updated
Oregon has been setting new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly every day lately, and Wednesday was no exception.
As thousands of unmasked motorcyclists carouse in the streets of Sturgis, S.D.; as protesters greet vaccine and mask mandates with comparisons…