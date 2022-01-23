3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $289,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Cozy, cute & comfortable! All found in this sweet 3 bed, 1 bath & 1 den home on a large corner lot in Halsey. Updated w. vinyl windows (open to inside for easy cleaning) & vinyl siding. Large hall bath & inside laundry, gas FA heat. Certified wood stove to keep you warm all winter! Covered patio w/breezeway make easy access to your garage. 12x20 metal carport, 2 sheds, greenhouse, RV parking w/hookups for power, water & sewer. Beautifully landscaped w/extra parking area. Enjoy small town living right here!