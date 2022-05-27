Built in 2018, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits atop a hill on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood close to OSU campus. Views of the Cascade Mountains. Backyard was re-landscaped with the addition of a salt water hot tub and patio. Main level has hardwood floors and with a gourmet kitchen, walk in pantry and Bosch appliances. Office on main level could be used as a fourth bedroom. Upper level contains 3 bedrooms with large bonus room with wet bar. Close to Corvallis Club golf course.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $989,000
