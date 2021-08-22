3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $960,000

Heavenly property nestled in a charming Better Homes and Garden setting. Privacy and close to town. Cheerful kitchen/dining area with gas fireplace, overlooking grape arbor. Spacious living room with floor to ceiling book cases and attached sunroom. Den/Family Room. Sound system inside and out. Incredible landscaping on automatic sprinkler system. Greenhouse, fruit trees and garden area. Lovely views from every window. Wrap around porch, brick patio and two stone patios, one with built in gas firepit.