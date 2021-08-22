Heavenly property nestled in a charming Better Homes and Garden setting. Privacy and close to town. Cheerful kitchen/dining area with gas fireplace, overlooking grape arbor. Spacious living room with floor to ceiling book cases and attached sunroom. Den/Family Room. Sound system inside and out. Incredible landscaping on automatic sprinkler system. Greenhouse, fruit trees and garden area. Lovely views from every window. Wrap around porch, brick patio and two stone patios, one with built in gas firepit.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $960,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Benton County is going the governor one step further.
- Updated
SHEDD — A woman escaped a structure fire that destroyed her Shedd home on Highway 99E early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of the roof of a business.
- Updated
A Lebanon man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother.
- Updated
UPDATE: 9:19 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man Wednesday morning following a standoff that started with him firing shots at deputies…
Wonderful, well kept home in a quiet setting yet close to shopping, schools, golfing, parks, the hospital & more! This cozy home features …
- Updated
Two Idanha men were killed on Highway 22 after their car went over an embankment Monday afternoon.
- Updated
Oregon has been setting new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly every day lately, and Wednesday was no exception.
As thousands of unmasked motorcyclists carouse in the streets of Sturgis, S.D.; as protesters greet vaccine and mask mandates with comparisons…