3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $925,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully well-maintained single story home on 2.44 ac lot in desirable area NW of Corvallis, beautiful country setting yet close to town. Nestled in the foothills of McDonald forest with a seasonal creek and easy access to hiking trails. This home boasts 3626 sf with acacia wood floors throughout, 2 master suites, large vaulted ceilings, great room, large laundry room and office. Property features park-like landscaping with waterfall water feature, large patio/deck, gazebo and multiple outbuildings!