 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $91,500

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $91,500

Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2018 home is clean, well maintained and beaming with natural light throughout. Beautifully updated bathrooms. Partially fenced yard and located on a cul-de-sac.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News