3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $89,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Nicely updated home is light and bright & has newer floor coverings with laminate in the kitchen, dining & family room. The 2017 composition roof & heat pump make this home water tight & efficient. Generous windows throughout the home provide lots of natural light. The pleasant kitchen features built in range and includes the refrigerator, plus a nice breakfast bar perfect for a morning cup of coffee. Low maintenance lot & nice shop are perfect for the handy. 55+ Community.