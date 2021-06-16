Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Perfect price and location! Home highlights include laminate flooring, open concept, vaulted ceilings, large master suite separate from the other 2 bedrooms. Fully fenced backyard with a deck, private corner lot location with a covered carport and shed. Five minute drive to Corvallis, near hospital, shopping, Mtn view elem, G3 Fitness, and hiking trails. Park rent is $600/month and incl cable, garbage, RV storage, sewer, and water.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead in his Albany home on Thursday, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. The deputy, Pa…
Some people galvanize the community, and Melissa Goff is one of them, but not in a good way.
- Updated
A Woodland, Washington man has been found guilty of manslaughter and other crimes for killing two Sweet Home teens in a head-on drunk driving crash.
- Updated
For the second consecutive year, restrictions on indoor gatherings — particularly in school-sponsored spaces — meant Albany high schools could…
Here's how to snag an impressive Social Security payday -- and set yourself up with a lot more retirement income.
- Updated
Time. That was the theme people kept coming back to at the graduation ceremony for the West Albany High School Class of 2021. Time — lost, gai…
- Updated
SALEM (AP) — Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates a…
- Updated
Several workplace coronavirus outbreaks and instances where schools have COVID-19 cases were reported in Linn and Benton counties, per the Ore…
- Updated
A longtime local volunteer and former Veteran of the Year in Linn County, Harlan Neal, died on Wednesday. A memorial service will be held next…
- Updated
Law enforcement had a standoff with an armed suspect in Harrisburg on Wednesday morning, but the situation ended peacefully, according to a ne…