3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $875,000

Custom, contemporary home full of modern elegance, walls of windows & amazing views. The main level offers grand spaces perfect for gatherings. Spacious kitchen full of light w/ open trusses & an oversized granite island. Lower level boasts a master suite w/ luxurious bathroom w/ heated marble floors, walk-in marble shower & Japanese soaking tub. 2 other bedrooms on lower level are joined by an upscale shared bath. 6-car garage. Tax lot next door 257059 also for sale. If sold w/ home combined price $950,000 View More