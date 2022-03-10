 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $750,000

Beautifully remodeled, open and bright home on a private and secluded 5 acre-property. A large natural stone fireplace is the centerpiece of the open, yet cozy living area. Three large bedrooms, two updated bathrooms. Shop/ storage area in spacious detached garage complete this park- like property. A must see!

