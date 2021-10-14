3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $719,000

Talk about character! This wonderful 40's Cape Cod on 3 levels has charm throughout. Wood floors greet you on entry, and throughout the main level. There are 2 potential studies, 3 bedrooms with a bonus room over the garage. Downstairs enjoy a large rec room too. Fabulous landscaping like a sanctuary and lush trees frame your view. All on a very quiet street of vintage, well-kept homes all in walking distance to OSU! This is a gem and you'll pinch yourself daily for finding such a perfect home.