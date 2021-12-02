 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $715,000

This beautiful Timberhill Classic has a grand oval foyer, tastefully designed arched passageways, and a freshly updated kitchen with SS appliances and a granite slab island. Recently painted inside and out. The library includes beautiful custom-made shelves. Upstairs boost a lovely office area with tons of light. The primary suite has 2 walk-in closets and a soaking tub surrounded by block glass for extra light. Fully fenced backyard, a rare sense of privacy.

