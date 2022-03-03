3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $684,000

Stunning and spacious townhome in NW Corvallis. This elegant space has been tastefully renovated top to bottom with high end, quality features and finishes. New:roof, int/ext paint, epoxy floor in garage, carpet, updated bathrooms w/heated tile floors, freestanding soak tub and walk in rain showers. Beautiful custom granite countertops and backsplash throughout. Expanded kitchen island w/gas cook top, prep sink & new SS appliances. Backs up to greenbelt. Main floor primary suite and MORE! Must See!