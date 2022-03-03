 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $684,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $684,000

Stunning and spacious townhome in NW Corvallis. This elegant space has been tastefully renovated top to bottom with high end, quality features and finishes. New:roof, int/ext paint, epoxy floor in garage, carpet, updated bathrooms w/heated tile floors, freestanding soak tub and walk in rain showers. Beautiful custom granite countertops and backsplash throughout. Expanded kitchen island w/gas cook top, prep sink & new SS appliances. Backs up to greenbelt. Main floor primary suite and MORE! Must See!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News