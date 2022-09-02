3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $678,442

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY for your 1031 clients and INVESTORS!! We are selling several active MODEL HOMES with NUMEROUS UPGRADES and GUARANTEED RENT BACKS ranging from 6 months to 5 years. Lease agreements signed at time of closing so no guessing what the property will rent for or a concern about vacancy. MODEL HOMES will be professionally maintained during the lease and will remain in showing condition at all times. Please see attached document for sample lease agreement and rent back details.