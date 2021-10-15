3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $662,257
A Sweet Home man was killed in a crash west of Lebanon on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of Highway 34 were closed Sunday night between Lebanon and Interstate 5 follo…
Greater Albany Public School's so-called listening sessions were supposed to quell emotions, to be a safe space for people to voice questions …
An excavator stuck on the Ellsworth Street Bridge snarled traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning, delaying commuters' drive into Albany.
An Albany resident has been arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges relating to the shooting of a man at Timber Linn Memorial Park o…
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a local man at Timber Linn Memorial Park late Sunday night.
A Lebanon man filed an $850,000 lawsuit alleging a crash he was injured by was caused in part by a negligent police officer who did not arrest…
Oregon is relaxing requirements to become a substitute schoolteacher in the face of a widespread shortage currently stretching educators thin.
An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.
The state of Virginia is seeking to extradite an Oregon State University faculty member for alleged sex crimes said to have occurred there.