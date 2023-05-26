Modern and stylish, bright, sunny, and airy single level home in cul-de-sac so close to everything yet private and quiet. Lots of light streaming in through big windows. Great room with open concept maple kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and high, coffered ceilings. Enjoy the gas fire place and built in book cases, wood floors and the cute, private and easy to care for backyard with patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $642,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The union has filed four grievances with Greater Albany Public Schools. They say they want to return to the bargaining table.
A Lebanon man is dead after he reportedly crashed a tanker truck near Lyons, causing a fire.
An injured logger was transported by a Life Flight helicopter from an area outside of Sweet Home on Tuesday, May 23.
Lyons Mill City Drive closed in both directions near the intersection of Neighbors Lane following a fatal crash near Lyons.
A 52-year-old California man has been charged with manslaughter in Thursday's crash on Interstate 5, one of the deadliest in Oregon history; s…