Great curb appeal & well-maintained home with large rooms & easy flow. Huge kitchen opens to great room with access to patio. Large windows, fantastic light, plentiful square footage in formal living/office & dining room areas. Upper level has 2 generous bedrooms, full bath & huge master suite with large windows. New exterior & new interior paint, new carpet & new roof! Ready for move-in....centrally located, large fenced flat sunny rear yard, patio, garden & play areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $638,000
