3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $630,000

Immaculately maintained home in a highly desirable Corvallis neighborhood! 3 beds +2 bonus rooms, so 4 beds is easily possible. This property has a long list of amenities with the added luxury of access to a pool, & clubhouse. The easy exterior maintenance of this home gives you time to enjoy the gorgeous neighborhood park. This spacious home has elegant features including Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and walk-in closets and extensive storage. Don't miss the video tour!