3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $620,000

This 2018 built Legend Home is better than new. Spread out in the kitchen/dining/living great room area or retreat to the light & bright office/flex space with this highly desired floor plan. The kitchen features a huge island w/unique sink location, gas range & stylish designer pendants. Three sided fireplace & a soaring ceiling. The large, windowed doors lead to the expansive covered back patio & professionally landscaped yard. Primary suite includes spa-like bathroom, huge closet, & patio access.