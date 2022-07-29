WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5 PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR 10K PREFERRED LENDER CREDIT! Holt Homes presents The ONE LEVEL 1803 plan. This High Quality home is under construction NOW. VAULTED Great room layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $608,680
