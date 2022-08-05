WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-6 Holt Homes presents The ONE LEVEL 1803 plan. This High Quality home is under construction NOW. VAULTED Great room layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $608,680
