3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $600,000

Start the new year in your new home!! This charming home is a great combination of old world charm with todays comforts. Gorgeous hardwood floors, stunning kitchen and bathroom updates, and space for everyone. If you love entertaining outdoors, you will love this covered deck with access from the kitchen. The spacious backyard is private and has tons of room to play! You can't beat the location! Quiet street with close access to many conveniences. You won't want to miss this one, come visit today!