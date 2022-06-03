Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! This spacious Weatherford is light and bright with easy main floor living. First level offersGreat room with LVP flooring, gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, separate & connectinglaundry room for ease & convenience, with a 1/2 bath for guests. The upper level boasts 2 additional bedrooms, full bath &media room for recreation. Be sure not to miss the covered backyard patio w/ fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining.Visit this sought-after SW location.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $598,950
