This coveted single-level home welcomes you through it’s covered front porch into a grand entry. The gourmet kitchen with oversized island opens to the spacious great room, with fireplace, and dining area with slider to the covered back patio. The primary suite features a raised ceiling and mstr bath with dbl vanity, large title shower, linen & walk-in closets. You’ll find a 2nd bdrm, bathroom, open & bright double-door Den/Optional 3rd bdrm, and laundry room with optional sink, along with a 2-car gar.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $598,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another round of snow is in the forecast, so the National Weather Service has issued another winter weather advisory for the mid-Willamette Va…
An Albany man was taken in to custody after the Albany Police Department and Linn Benton Regional SWAT team surrounded his home Tuesday aftern…
The proprietor of Hideaway Distillery in Lebanon is on the right side of the law — unlike a few of his family members during the Prohibition era. Here's how to find it.
Albany Police Department is the investigating agency.
An Albany Police Department officer shot a man – who advanced toward police holding a knife in each hand – in the leg on Friday night in Alban…
The first cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection found in humans, have been detected in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Linn and Benton counties, from the Coast Range to the Cascades, from 4 p.m. Sat…
An Albany man has been charged in Linn County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted second-degree assault and possession of a hoax destru…
But with more snow on the way, here's what you need to know.
Mid-Willamette Valley residents woke up to a winter wonderland the day after Christmas as a storm dumped three inches or more of snow on the area.