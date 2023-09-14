Lovely home nestled in 55+ Stoney Brook Community, full of character and craftsmanship. Master on Main with large en suite and walk in closet. Open concept living with kitchen boasting Hickory Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Living room with gas fireplace and slider to patio. Spacious 2nd floor with huge bonus room, full bath, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors and two car garage. Irrigation in both front and back yard. Front yard is landscaped and maintained by HOA.