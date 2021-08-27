Presenting The 1783 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dinning, master suite, laundry room. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. List price includes many upgrades. Pictures are of plan only and may differ from finished home.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $596,110
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There will be no Northwest Art & Air Festival this weekend, or at all this year, the City of Albany has decided.
- Updated
PORTLAND — People in Oregon, regardless of vaccination status, will once again be required to wear masks in most public outdoor settings — inc…
- Updated
ALSEA — A Benton County school superintendent is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability…
- Updated
Casie Murray, 36, was originally indicted with attempted murder. On Thursday, she was convicted of menacing.
- Updated
An Albany convicted sex offender faces new child pornography-related charges after reportedly using gift cards to entice two Lebanon-area chil…
- Updated
The Greater Albany Public Schools board met Monday night at Meadowridge Elementary School to discuss Hispanic Heritage Month and Gov. Kate Bro…
- Updated
A firefighter working the Gales fire within the Middle Fork Complex has been killed in an accident, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The Northwest Art & Air Festival, a staple summer event in Albany, is back after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The fes…
- Updated
The first recruit to the United States Space Force in the entire Northwest is from Albany. Specialist Adrian Conner-Yother finished his basic …
Wonderful, well kept home in a quiet setting yet close to shopping, schools, golfing, parks, the hospital & more! This cozy home features …