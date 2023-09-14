Single level hobby farm on a beautiful piece of land! Updated kitchen, new carpet, bright living areas. Serene setting with mature orchard of apples, pears,figs & berries. 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus a bonus room ideal for office/workout/den. Low Linn county taxes!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police allege he was struck by an impaired driver. An arrest has been made.
Here's the latest on the woman accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
It was a car the suspect had previously test-driven, LPD says. Here's how that information helped.
A Blodgett man claimed his girlfriend had committed suicide by driving off an embankment.
LEBANON — Grace Rivers had only been gone from Lebanon High School for eight years.