3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000

Why wait for a new build when you can have a 2 year new house. All backyard low maintenance landscaping completed with covered porch. AC added by owner. Well desired Weatherford floor plan with Master on main level, plus den /office All window coverings included as well. SS Appliances, slab counter tops, soft close cabinets, pantry. 2 large bedrooms plus large FR or 4th BR and full bath upstairs. Gas fireplace with built-ins in large open great room for entertaining. Main level laundry room as well.