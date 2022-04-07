 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000

Wall to wall spaciousness makes living in this home a breeze! Bordering a neighborhood common area the home is just minutes from trails, amenities & necessities of life. The light filled great room boasts south facing windows & sliding doors to large patio. Cook's kitchen with center island, tile counters & an oversized dream pantry. The cozy dining room is the perfect place for family & friends. Large primary suite boasts south facing windows & a large private bath suite complete with an oversized closet.

