Looking for one level living? This well cared for home, located in our desirable Witham Hill neighborhood, is a must to see. Features include an open floor plan, real hardwood flooring throughout, tiled bathrooms & newer quartz kitchen countertops. Roof & gutters are also newer. AC & other systems of the property have been recently serviced. The treed quarter of an acre is open, invitingly landscaped & pet friendly. No need to go camping when it feels like you are already, in your own back yard in the city!