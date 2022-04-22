 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $585,543

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! This 1594 ONE LEVEL plan is easy to love as it separates your guest room, office or extra bedrooms from the VAULTED PRIMARY SUITE in a split plan design. A welcoming VAULTED GREAT ROOM entices you to entertain or enjoy cozy nights on the couch while letting in a ton of natural light from the surround windows. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model

