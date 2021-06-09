3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $585,000

Enjoy nature in this 3 bed/2 bath home that puts you within walking distance of McDonald Forest. Stainless oven, fridge, and dishwasher are all brand new in 21. Solar tubes and skylights provide natural light to highlight the bamboo floors and custom wood accents. The hot tub and wood stove will keep you warm inside or out while the chicken coop, raised garden beds, and patio keep you entertained. With more than 1,800 Sq Ft of living space and 3 garage bays on more than an acre this home has space for you. View More