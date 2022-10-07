3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $580,950

Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The McNary offers comfortable single level living in Corvallis. Spacious great room with gas fireplace & slider to the covered patio. Featuring wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, and laundry room for ease & convenience. Thoughtful floor plan offers nice separation between primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Upgrades includes BBQ Stub, smurf tube, & wireless keyless garage entry. Photos and tour of previous build McNary Lot 26.