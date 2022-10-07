 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $580,950

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $580,950

Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The McNary offers comfortable single level living in Corvallis. Spacious great room with gas fireplace & slider to the covered patio. Featuring wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, and laundry room for ease & convenience. Thoughtful floor plan offers nice separation between primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Upgrades includes BBQ Stub, smurf tube, & wireless keyless garage entry. Photos and tour of previous build McNary Lot 26.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News