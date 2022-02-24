 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $580,000

This peaceful retreat is nestled in a treasured neighborhood, surrounded by beautiful oak trees. Spacious open kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & pantry. Front door opens to high ceiling entryway and formal living room. Family room opens to a private backyard deck. Large manicured lot with well-established landscaping includes UG sprinklers, 2 sheds, & space for RV/boat parking. Year-round comfort with a cozy woodstove & AC.

