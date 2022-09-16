3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,950

Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The McNary A offers comfortable single level living and a thoughtful floor plan in beautiful SW Corvallis. Great room with gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, pantry, and laundry room w/ entrance to garage. Nice separation of primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Covered patio off of dining and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and OSU.