Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The McNary A offers comfortable single level living and a thoughtful floor plan in beautiful SW Corvallis. Great room with gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, pantry, and laundry room w/ entrance to garage. Nice separation of primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Covered patio off of dining and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and OSU.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local police, sheriff’s office and SWAT team personnel responded to what community members describe as gunshots in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon…
The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Lebanon man in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting incident.
It's got a new name and new faces after the old guard lost the association's tax-exempt status and ultimately dissolved.
A Philomath council member hoping to update the community about ongoing issues with a housing development didn’t get her chance Monday night.
Eight children from Lourdes Public Charter School in Scio and their parents shared concerns regarding a potential mega chicken farm in their a…
Jack Colletto scored a touchdown on the final play of the game to give Oregon State a 35-32 win at Fresno State on Saturday night in a nonconf…
Oregon State earned a historic 35-32 nonconference football victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. The Beavers won their first road game…
The times, they are a-changing. Or at least the comics and puzzles. We think for the better!
All three of the major US carriers have announced deals that allow qualifying customers to get the latest Apple smartphone for free, under certain conditions.
Two more staff members have resigned from Albany Helping Hands amid “concerning behavior” over former board President James Sapp.