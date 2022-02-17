 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,000

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Willamette Landing neighborhood. Granite in kitchen, hardwood flooring, wet bar. Upstairs office/den could be a 4th bedroom. Great back yard with covered deck for entertaining. Quiet street with views. New city park pickle ball courts/playground just steps away from this home. Pool and fitness center, front yard maintenance are included with the HOA monthly dues.

