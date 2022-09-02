AMAZING OPPORTUNITY for your 1031 clients and INVESTORS!! We are selling several active MODEL HOMES with NUMEROUS UPGRADES and GUARANTEED RENT BACKS ranging from 6 months to 5 years. Lease agreements signed at time of closing so no guessing what the property will rent for or a concern about vacancy. MODEL HOMES will be professionally maintained during the lease and will remain in showing condition at all times. Please see attached document for sample lease agreement and rent back details.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $576,766
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident involved using a medication paid for by one patient on another.
“I could see smoke coming out the windows and heard the sirens and smoke alarms,” a neighbor said.
The victim is described in court documents as having been “physically helpless” during the alleged incident.
This one is close to OSU, and the owners believe students will appreciate its quick delivery.
The state may be headed into a "mild" economic downturn. Here's why.
The alleged victim is younger than 12.
UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.: All lanes of Highway 226 are open. Highway 22 remains closed by a semi-trailer crash west of Detroit.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
Here's how high temperatures are expected to go.
Charcuterie may be hard to say and spell, but it’s not hard to eat.